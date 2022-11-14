Met Éireann has said that unsettled conditions are set to continue this week with further heavy rain and strong winds, while overnight temperatures are also set to fall.

The national forecaster said that any lingering rain will clear this morning (Monday, November 14) to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

During the afternoon cloud is set to build from the southwest bringing a band of rain. Southeast winds are expected to strengthen in highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Tonight will be wet and windy in most areas as the rain moves northeastwards.

The gusty southeasterly winds will veer westerly and ease as the rain clears later overnight.

Temperatures will fall back to between 1° to 3° in the south and west, while it will be closer to 4° to 6° elsewhere.

Tuesday is set to be a mainly sunny day but there could be some blustery showers in coastal areas.

The southerly winds will be light to moderate in general, fresher by the coast, temperatures will reach 8° to 11°.

Showers will continue in coastal areas on Tuesday night, elsewhere there will be long clear spells. Winds will be light and temperatures will fall to between 2° and 5°.

Met Éireann advised that there is some uncertainty about the forecast for Wednesday due to “an active depression”.

After a dry and bright start, the forecaster said that current indications are for heavy rain in Munster and Leinster which will then push into east Ulster later in the day.

It will be a windy day with highest daytime temperatures of 7° to 10°.

The rain will clear to the northeast on Wednesday night and will be followed by showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 2° to 5°.

There will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Thursday, the showers will be most frequent along the Atlantic seaboard.

Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty in places with daytime temperatures of 9° to 11°.

Thursday night is expected to be cold and frosty.

The forecaster said that there will be sunny spells and showers again on Friday with a risk of frost in places on Friday night.

Met Éireann said that the weekend will bring further showers and strong winds at times.