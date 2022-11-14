Gardaí in Co. Louth have launched an investigation following a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle.

A 29-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with the tractor on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November, 13) at approximately 3:45p.m.

The body of the motorcyclist has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh between 3:30p.m. and 4:00p.m yesterday, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Elsewhere, a mass of the angels will take place today for a two-year-old boy who died in on a farm in Co. Antrim.

Noah McAleese died on Friday (November 11) following an accident at on a farm in the Bravallen road area of Ballymoney.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Local police officers are also supporting Noah McAleese’s family, the PSNI has said.