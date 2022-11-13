A mass of the angels will take place tomorrow (Monday, November 14) for the two year old boy who died in on a farm in Co. Antrim.

Noah McAleese died on Friday following an accident at on a farm in the Bravallen road area of Ballymoney. Noah McAleese Source: McKiernan & Sons Funeral Directors

An obituary on the Kilrea based funeral directors McKiernan and Sons website has described how Noah was the “precious son of Johnny and Corrina and adored brother of Cohen”.

It also noted that the toddler was the “beloved grandson of Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy”.

“Adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle,” the obituary stated.

Funeral arrangements on McKiernan and Sons website detail that a mass of the angels will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy tomorrow.

Sympathies have been shared with the family from across Northern Ireland and particularly from local communities around Ballymoney since the farm accident on Friday. Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese. Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles 💚💛— Dunloy Cuchullains (@DunloyGAC) November 12, 2022

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that an investigation is now underway.

“The PSNI are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.”

Local police officers are also supporting Noah McAleese’s family, the PSNI has said.