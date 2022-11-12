Farmers from across the world understand the challenges posed by climate change but they are also united in recognising the “critical importance of food security”, the president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said at COP27 today (Saturday, November 12).

Cullinan who is participating in the adaptation and agriculture day today at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh believes the focus on agriculture will give farmers an opportunity to highlight how they are ready and willing to play a key role in fighting climate change.

He delivered a key note address at the “farmer constituency” meeting during agriculture day on the need for support of farmer mitigation and adaptation climate measures.

The IFA is a member of the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) which has welcomed the first dedicated agriculture and food pavillion at COP27, this has been organised by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). "#Farmers are aware of #ClimateCrisis more than anyone, and they stand ready to do their part in answering this problem."



Speaking to Agriland from Sharm El-Sheikh, Cullinan said farmers had a very clear message for world leaders today.

“Farmers are in agreement that climate change is very, very important but food security and food nutrition is an issue for everybody in the world and there has to be a balanced approached that will bring these both along.

“At COP27 we’ve been looking at climate change mitigation factors and we’re been debating key issues around decarbonisation, how carbon capture is going to be measured by different countries and the whole question of carbon trading and how that is going to be evolved.

“The key message is that everyone wants to move forward together we are working on climate but we need to ensure that there is a balanced approach and that food security is a priority as well.”

COP27 and food production

Cullinan said he had listened closely to the President of the United States telling COP27 delegates on Friday that they needed to accelerate the adaptation of new technologies in the fight against climate change. But the IFA president said there was a clear response from farmers at COP27 to this proposal and that was – there is a cost in all of this”.

“Governments in the European Union and governments right around the world need to support farmers, we’ve heard from farmers in the US and we met with officials from the US Department of Agriculture who said that they want to be involved in new mitigation measures. But they also see the importance of food production so there’s a clear message for our own government at home as well.

“We are willing and are engaging with our own government around all the measures in reducing emissions but food production must be a priority and food nutrition for everyone is critical in this debate as well. Farmers can be part of the solution.”

Cullinan said one of key messages coming out of COP27 from farmers was around food security.

He said that in particular farmers from African countries are very concerned about famine and food security but he said that this is not solely an issue just for one country or one region. COP27: IFA president, Tim Cullinan with Josephine George Francis, president of Farmers Union Network of Liberia

The IFA president said that there are concerns in the EU also about food security and supply because of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the subsequent disruption of trade remained a “huge concern”.

“We need a very balanced approach to food security within the ongoing climate debate. But the good thing is that we have a very united approach from farmers around the world on how we move forward now,” he added.

Two key announcements are expected today from the COP27 food pavillion.

The COP27 Presidency will launch the Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) which aims to improve the quantity and quality of climate finance contributions to transform agriculture and food systems by 2030.

The iCAN – Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition will also confirm a further $8 billion boost in funding from the US to support its global initiative with the United Arab Emirates to “accelerate transformative action” on health, nutrition and climate change.