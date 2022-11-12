Millburn House and farm, Ardour, Kilconly, Tuam, Co. Galway, on 96ac, until recently home to the renowned Millburn Limousin and Doon Charolais pedigree herd, is new to market.

The house has two reception rooms and four bedrooms with a traditional outbuilding and modern farm buildings.

Situated for easy access to the N84 (9km), which links to Galway city centre (40km) Millburn House and farm is a compact livestock rearing unit.

“Privately situated at the end of the internal farm road is a tastefully renovated and extended farmhouse. A key feature of the farm is the range of farm buildings which are of modern construction and provide winter accommodation for about 150 head of cattle, livestock handling facilities and storage for machinery and fodder,” Liam McCarthy from Savills Country Agency said.

“A two-storey traditional outbuilding provides further storage and offers potential for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

“The productive farmland comprises about 87.5ac of pasture, while a further 5ac of bogland is situated about 7km to the south of the farm,” Liam added.

Apparently, the farm has been in the sellers’ ownership since 1989 and during their tenure, they carried out significant improvements to the infrastructure of the farm.

“Until recently, the farm was home to the renowned Millburn Limousin and Doon Charolais pedigree herds. The present farming system includes a herd of commercial beef cattle,” McCarthy said.

“Millburn House is an attractive traditional farmhouse which has been restored and extended in recent years offering quintessential country living and modern comforts,” he continued.

Accessed via a stone pillared entrance with cast iron gates and a cattle grid, Millburn House is approached along a tree-lined avenue, which leads to an entrance and parking area at the front of the house.

“Occupying a private situation, the south-easterly facing house provides comfortable living and entertaining space over two floors. The porch opens into the main hallway which provides access to the staircase, a study and a utility room,” McCarthy explained.

An inner hallway provides access to the kitchen and a dining room, which features a fireplace. The kitchen is described as being a light filled space. Off the dining room is a sitting room with a stove, wooden floors and French windows leading to an outdoor terrace.



On the first floor there is a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, one en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Internal features include cornicing, ceiling roses and architraves. There is a broadband connection, a water purification system and double glazing. The accommodation extends to about 265m²/2,857ft² in total and has views of the surrounding countryside towards Croagh Patrick and Knockma.

A fork in the farm road leads to a range of farm buildings at the rear of the house. Services to the farmyard include a private water supply and mains electricity.

“The free-draining land at Millburn is generally level or slightly undulating and lies between about 31m (102ft) above sea level on the southern boundary and about 48m (178ft) above sea level on the northern boundary, according to the description.

“The field boundaries are well maintained with walls and electric fences throughout, while there is a piped water supply to all fields,” according to Savills.

Three walled enclosures are adjacent to the farm buildings and could be convenient for handling livestock, with one including a shelter.

The Kilshanvy River forms part of the southern boundary. Located in the townland of Ardour, which is approximately 40km north of Galway city, the nearest village is Kilconly (3km), which provides local services including a shop, pub and church. There is a further range of amenities and services in Tuam (15km), which is also home to the cooperative livestock mart.

“The area is renowned for its livestock farms and as such, has a well developed agricultural infrastructure, including a selection of nearby veterinary practices, livestock markets and agricultural machinery and implements merchants,” McCarthy added.

“Maam Cross (52km) is famed for its October horse fair and the mart, with its livestock sales of Connemara ponies. It is one of the oldest and most historic fairs in the west of Ireland,” the Savills negotiator added.

The property comes with Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements. The guide price is €1,300,000 and viewing is by appointment with Savills Country.