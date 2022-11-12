Contract rearing of heifers has become quite common in recent years but is there further growth potential in the coming years?

Contract rearing is when the heifers from one farmer are reared for a set period of time by another farmer.

There are a number of major changes about to come into effect within the Irish dairy sector in the coming weeks and months.

Changes

A major change is the introduction of banding to Irish farms, with the organic nitrogen (N) for most cows set to change. Bands Milk yields Excretion rate Band 1 <4,500kg of milk 80kg organic N/cow Band 2 4,500-6,500kg of milk 92kg organic N/cow Band 3 >6,500kg of milk 106kg organic N/cow

For most farms, this will mean that the organic N stocking rate will increase and potentially mean they may have to enter into derogation.

Because of this, many farmers are concerned that they may need to increase the amount of land they farm or decrease stock numbers.

But is there another option that could work for some farms?

Contract rearing

Getting your heifer contract reared could potentially help to reduce the stocking rate low enough that more land is not required. The challenge is often getting the right person that is willing to take on your stock.

It was recently announced that a new voluntary cow reduction scheme was being proposed as part of the Food Vision Dairy Group report.

Early signs suggest that some farmers would be interested in such a scheme.

Many of these farmers have great knowledge of dairy stock and could potentially be great contract rearers of heifers.

Contract rearing stock has a greatly reduced workload compared to dairying but continues to offer a steady income, which may make it a very viable options for dairy farmers who do decide to take the exit scheme.

Some questions need to be answered however, such as will these farmers actually be able to keep ‘breeding stock’ on their farms.

But it could be a potentially a great opportunity for many farmers looking to stop milking cows but who want to continue to be somewhat involved with farming.