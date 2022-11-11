Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) is shaping up to be the ‘ominous threat’ that could wipe out winter cereal production in Ireland, if we are not careful.

The tillage year just past, 2021/2022, saw large tonnages wiped-off the yields of many winter barley crops, particularly in the south and south east.

And why was this? Put simply, many fields were sown out in September at a time when grain aphids were extremely active.

This year, in response, growers waited until October to sow out their barley crops. And what happened then?

One of two things: either the deluge of rain that came down during those weeks prevented any field world from taking place at all.

Or crops that did get planted found themselves emerging into swamp-like conditions to be greeted by unimaginable numbers of slugs

Both scenarios have combined to make winter barley a pretty uneconomic crop option for 2022/23, I would suggest.

Adding to the challenge being faced by cereal growers is the escalating price of seed and all the other costs entailed in establishing a new crop.

If this process isn’t successful, then the prospect of looking at real losses being incurred next harvest becomes a very real one.

The big question within all of this comes back to the weather. Was the rain experienced over the past few weeks the exception?

Or is the prospect of exceptionally wet and mild autumns the future scenario that we can all ‘look forward’ to?

The other issue to be addressed relates to the future control of grain aphids.

If farmers cannot use planting date as an effective integrated pest management (IPM) control measure with any degree of reliance and insecticide usage is fast becoming taboo, what can be done to secure the future of winter cereal production in this country?

It is in this context that plant breeders must stand up and be counted. Already a number of cereal varieties that show partial resistance to BYDV have been identified.

Hopefully, it should be possible for breeders to take the next step and come up with varieties that are fully resistant.

And that clock is ticking. And, of course, this comes with the caveat that BYDV resistance and yield potential should be developed hand-in-hand.

There is nothing wrong in asking for everything: whether we ever get it all is another question entirely.

Keeping growers up to speed on all these issues is another priority. And, in this context, Irish tillage farmers are tremendously well served by Teagasc.

I will end with a quick reference to the ‘Tillage Edge’ podcast, produced by Teagasc on a weekly basis. For me, it represents a compulsive listening opportunity. Every Irish cereal grower should view it in the same light.