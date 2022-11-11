There will be no climate measure or policy forced on farm families, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has pledged.

Addressing the Animal Health Ireland (AHI), CellCheck awards Minister McConalogue told the audience that no farm family would be corralled in relation to climate measures.

“I know there are concerns about the future and the next decade will be one of change, but there will be many opportunities for the entire sector.

“We all know that the responsibility for addressing climate change and leading out in our climate and biodiversity ambitions lies with all of use in the room – not just farmers, but everyone in society too.

“That is a crucial point and a point I make every time I am speaking about the role of agriculture and climate change.

“Sole responsibility for addressing climate change does not rest with the farmer, this is a whole of sector, whole of economy challenge,” the minister added.

He said that farming and farmers were “the champion of change” and this would lead to “even more sustainable industry and economy over the course of the next decade.” Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue,

speaking at the AHI, CellCheck awards

The Animal Health Ireland (AHI), CellCheck awards took place yesterday (Thursday, November 10) in Co.Kildare.

The event saw 500 farmers collect awards for expectational milk quality with 16 champions from each of the participating co-ops also named.

Climate

The Minister stressed that everyone in society has part to play, in Ireland’s climate action plan.

He again highlighted sectoral targets which are legally binding.

“As its contribution to the overall reduction figure of 51% the agricultural sector will have reduced its emission by 25% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.

“This will be a decade of change for the sector, I will be backing farm families and so will this government for the next decade to reach our emissions targets.”

He said he was proud that the agricultural sector was the first sector in Ireland to have developed a roadmap for its long-term ambitions for climate neutrality by 2050 – fully in line with programme for government commitments

Advertisement

McConalogue said: “This roadmap (Ag Climatise) will continue to play a pivotal role as we move forward on this journey, but it is fair to say that we must step up the ambitions of Ag Climatise and do even more.”

The minister said that he will “meaningfully engage” with farmers and their representatives to chart this roadmap towards 2030.

He also noted that the Ag Climatise roadmap will be updated soon and this will be acknowledge key recommendation from the food vision dairy and beef and sheep groups.

The minister outlined: “The sector needs a clear roadmap, and my ambition is to deliver certainty for you and the rest of our farm families over the next short time.

“A key priority of mine on agreeing the agricultural sector budget was ensuring that all measures for farmers would be voluntary.

“This is because I know that farmers are very keen to achieve the country’s overall climate ambition.

“There will be no measure or policy forced upon our farm families, nobody will be corralled.

“Let me be very clear as minister I want to ensure that there is a vibrant and sustainable dairy sector for you and your son or daughter to take over.

“Dairying has an exciting future and I and in no doubt believe that you are as convinced of that as I.”

Awards

Meanwhile Minister McConalogue also praised the 500 dairy farmers farmers who collected awards at the event and highlighted their commitment to excellence.

“It is not often I get to say this, but I am really in present of greatness here tonight.

“We have farmers from every part of the country, each dairy farm family that are truly great at what they do.

“Having a somatic cell count (SCC) as consistently low as you do on your farms is not an accident or a fluke.”

Advertisement

He added: “Each time the wellies go on you are carrying out a conscious decision to carry out good production to the highest of standards.

“I genuinely commend you for this unwavering ability to maintain these standards every day.

“The CellCheck awards started nearly ten years ago, in 2014 the threshold for the winners was 103,000 cells/ml today the level is 73,000 cell/ml.

“The milk produced on your farm is the foundation of our dairy industry, from consumer food to food service to food ingredients.”

The Minister said that the milk produced on Irish farms is “really sustainable and versatile product, if you had bread today there was milk in it, if you had a bar of chocolate today there was milk in too.”

“Dairying is so important to so many food industry’s across the world and all it all starts with you.”

CellCheck champions

He also took time out to personally congratulate the winners on the night.

“On behalf of the entire sector, I comment you for what you have achieved and for your skill as top class farmers.

“To the CellCheck Champions I play particulate tribute to you to be crowned the CellCheck Champion you must display exceptional attention detail across all aspects of the farm including facilities.

“From animal health and welfare to willingness to improve and maintain high standards to sharing information and having a holistic approach to dairy farming.

“You must leave no stone unturned in achieving this incredible award, you are truly an example to others.

So finally, I congratulate each of the 500 winners here this evening you along with families, your staff and everyone else who is involved in the farm are taking more than a plaque.”

McConalogue said that everyone who took home an award was “an excellent farmer and an ambassador for a truly great farming and agri-food sector.”