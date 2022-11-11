Fertiliser giant Yara has warned that the very functioning of Europe is in peril without a strong domestic nitrogen industry.

In a statement issued today (Friday, November 11), the Norwegian-based company called on the European Union and national governments to act “urgently and decisively” to reinforce Europe’s strategic autonomy.

Yara is the world’s largest producer of AdBlue, a diesel exhaust fluid for vehicles, including newer farm machinery, with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology.

The solution works by converting dangerous nitrogen oxide, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said impacts people with asthma, into nitrogen and steam.

AdBlue, which is manufactured in Yara’s fertiliser production plants, is used in over 29 million vehicles across Europe.

“Continuous and undisrupted supply of AdBlue is vital. Clean air to breathe and a functioning transport sector are fundamental for society.

“Fertiliser and food supplies, pharmaceutical and hospital supplies – they all rely on AdBlue,” Jorge Noval, president of Yara Industrial Solutions, said.

Yara said that the manufacture of AdBlue is an integrated part of the production of nitrogen for fertilisers. The industry relies natural gas as feedstock.

It said that this “critical resource is now at risk” as it had been “weaponised” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Skyrocketing natural gas prices have already led to “widespread production curtailments”, according to Yara.

The company warned that stopping gas supplies entirely would impact on more than just the production of fertilisers.

The European food chain relies on nitrogen industry outputs in both processing and preservation.

Nitrogen products are also used across the health sector, pharmaceutical industry, and construction.

“Europe’s nitrogen industry is instrumental for keeping the lights on and the wheels turning. The very functioning of Europe is in peril without a strong European nitrogen industry.”

Yara said that the EU should ensure continued access to natural gas to fertiliser plants.

It added that European authorities should prioritise the supply of raw materials for European nitrogen production and reduce dependency on Russia.

The company said it is looking forward to contributing to the debate on the EU Commission’s communication on fertiliser which was published on Wednesday (November 9).