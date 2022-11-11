The Animal Health Ireland (AHI) CellCheck awards took place yesterday evening (Thursday, November 10), at the Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Champions from each of the 16 participating co-ops were named at the ceremony.

CellCheck

CellCheck is the national mastitis control programme, coordinated and facilitated by AHI and sponsored by FBD.

It is developed and delivered in partnership with industry bodies representing farmers, processors, service providers and the government.

This programme complements the work which AHI does in educating dairy farmers in achieving and maintaining a low somatic cell count (SCC) level in their herd.

This delivers benefits to the herd, and more widely in terms of improved profitability, welfare and reduced antimicrobial usage.

The CellCheck Milking For Quality awards are given to the 500 milk suppliers nationally with the lowest weighted annual average SCC for the previous year’s supply.

It is an initiative to recognise and reward the excellence of Irish dairy farmers who are currently achieving high standards of udder health on their farm.

All 16 co-ops submitted data to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and all co-ops have winners in the ‘Best 500’ category.

Winners

From the ‘Best 500’ category a champion from each of the co-ops is selected with the winners presented with their awards at the event yesterday.

The 16 winners selected this year from each of the co-ops are named below:

Arrabawn – Rory and Lucy Dunne, from Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary;

Rory and Lucy Dunne, from Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary; Aurivo – Joe and Olive Higgins from Henbrook, Hillstreet, Co. Roscommon;

Joe and Olive Higgins from Henbrook, Hillstreet, Co. Roscommon; Bandon – James and Anne Walsh of Enniskeane Co. Cork;

Arrabawn winner Rory with his daughter Michelle and grandchildren Michael, Emme, and Louise.

Bandon winners James and Anne Walsh.

Image source: AHI

Boherbue – Eoin and Mary O’Riordan of Islandbrack, Boherbue, Mallow, Co. Cork;

Eoin and Mary O’Riordan of Islandbrack, Boherbue, Mallow, Co. Cork; Barryroe – Jerry, Carmel, and Marie Keohane, Ballintemple East, Clonakilty, Co. Cork;

Jerry, Carmel, and Marie Keohane, Ballintemple East, Clonakilty, Co. Cork; Callan – John and Catherine Lynch from Sceaugh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny;

Boherbue winners Eoin and Mary O'Riordan with Derry Quinlan and Bridie Murphy of Boherbue; Tadhg O'Leary, Boherbue chairperson; and Michelle McGrath of AHI.

Barryroe winners Jerry, Carmel, and daughter Marie Keohane, with Hugh Holland of Barryroe.

Callan winners John and Catherine Lynch, with Kate, Aoife, and Michael Lynch.

Centenary Thurles – Richard Fogarty;

Richard Fogarty; Dairygold – David and Martha Kent from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork;

David and Martha Kent from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork; Drinagh – Noel, Richard, and Narella Jennings from The Leap, Drinagh, Co. Cork;

Noel, Richard, and Narella Jennings from The Leap, Drinagh, Co. Cork; Kerry – Robin and Eddie O’Donnell from Croom, Co. Limerick;

Dairygold winners David and Martha Kent with their son David.

Drinagh winners Noel, Richard, and Narella Jennings, with 'little visitors' Ellie and Ian, and Darren Lynch from Drinagh.

Kerry winners Robin and Eddie O'Donnell, with David Curtin and John Noonan of Kerry Agribusiness.

Lakeland Dairies Thomas and Karen Maguire from Crosserlough, Co. Cavan;

Thomas and Karen Maguire from Crosserlough, Co. Cavan; Lee Strand – Edward Behan;

Edward Behan; Lisavaird – Stephen and Hilary Buttimer from Kilvelogue, Ballineen, Co. Cork;

Stephen and Hilary Buttimer from Kilvelogue, Ballineen, Co. Cork; North Cork – William and Maria Stack from Moyvane South, Listowel, Co. Kerry;

Lakelands winners Thomas and Karen Maguire, with Philip, Faye and Alex Maguire.

Lisavaird winners Stephen and Hilary Buttimer, with Brian and Ethan Buttimer.

North Cork winners William and Maria Stack, with Dara and Alan Stack.

Image source: AHI

Tipperary Co-op – Martin Ryan, Michael Slattery, and Eamon Slattery from Rossmore, Co. Tipperary;

Martin Ryan, Michael Slattery, and Eamon Slattery from Rossmore, Co. Tipperary; Tirlán – Paul and Katherina Barry.

Tipperary winners Martin Ryan, Michael Slattery, and Eamon Slattery.

Tirlán winners Paul and Katherina Barry, with Paul's mother Catherine, and their children Ronan, Aidan, and Eimear Barry.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more updates from yesterday’s event.