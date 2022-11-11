The Belclare Sheep Society recently held an in-lamb ewe sale at Tullamore Mart marking its 40th anniversary.

The sale, which saw 53 in-lamb hogget ewes catalogued, took place on October 29.

The morning of the sale all 53 hogget ewes were scanned prior to the sale and all were in-lamb. 43 of these found new homes on the day, representing a clearance rate of just over 81%.

Prices on the day topped €1,060, with Galway breeder Eoghan Barrett achieving the top price.

The general run of prices on the day ranged from €600 up to €800 with prices starting from €400, according to the society.

Speaking to Agriland on behalf of the Belclare Sheep Society, Michael Neenan said: “It was a great success overall, with bidding brisk on the day.

“There was no shortage of bidders both ringside and online, with a good few hogget ewes selling online.

“It was the first in-lamb sale we have held since 2015 and from the feedback we got from the sale this year and the demand seen on the day we are already looking forward to next year to it again.”

On the day of the sale, Roy Butler from Co. Westmeath kindly donated an in-lamb double 5-star Belclare hogget ewe scanned carrying one lamb, lot 13, with all proceeds of her sale going to charity to aid with UNICEF’s cause in Somalia.

Later in the ring, she went on to sell for €820, with the society topping up that sum by a further €300 to leave the total going to charity at €1,120.

Concluding, Neenan said: “Just a word of thanks to all who made the sale the success it was. Also, thanks to Tullamore Mart for hosting the sale and for all its help throughout.”