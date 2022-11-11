The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) hosted its Autumn Show and Sale at GVM Kilmallock Mart, Co. Limerick, last month on Friday (October 21).

Of the 28 bulls catalogued for the sale, 20 were exhibited and 15 of those sold to new homes.

Judging the pre-sale show was John Appelbe of Appel Herefords, Co. Cork and the champion of the show went to lot 20 Balleen Account owned by Tom Brennan, Co. Kilkenny. Show champion Baleen Account pictured with Dan Farrell, John Appelbe and IHBS president Adrian Bateman

Account is sired by Cill Cormaic Quade and goes back to a Towra Brilliant sired cow. Account was later sold in the sale for €3,400.

The top price of the day went to lot 14, Kyepoll 1 1 Nevin 944, bred by Padraig McGrath of Kye Herefords, Elphin Co. Roscommon.

Kyepoll 1 1 Nevin pictured with Padraig McGrath and auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney

Nevin 944, sired by Fisher 1 Profile, has a 5-star terminal index and 5-star carcass weight index. After a flurry of bids, Nevin 944 went on to sell for €3,750.

From the same pen, Lot eight Kye Ranger 939 sold for €3,300. This February 2021 born bull was sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Free Town Hotspur dam.

The second top price of the day was €3,500 for the Reserve Champion Farney Triumph.

This September 2021 born bull was sired by Gageboro Morgan and boosts 5-stars on replacement and daughter’s milk. Triumph was bred by John and Mary Johnson of Farney Herefords, Co. Tipperary.

Michael and Sinead Conry of Rathnollag Herefords, Roscommon, exhibited Rathnollag Lad 91 who is sired by Pulham Powerhouse and goes back to Kye Rina 711.

Rathnollag Lad 91 pictured with Michael Conry

This October 2020 bull got the sale underway where he went on to sell for €3,200. Lad 91 boosts 4-star Replacement and 5-star Terminal indexes.

Lot 22 Ballinveney Empire for Rory Farrell of Ballinveney Herefords, Co. Tipperary went on to sell for €3,100.

Empire was a July 2021 born bull and was sired by Ballinveney Nigel and goes back to a homebred Ballinveney Trudy dam. Empire has double 5-stars for the Replacement and Terminal indexes.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society congratulated exhibitors and wished all purchasers the best of luck. The society also mentioned a special word of thanks to Judge John Appelbe and Auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney for their work on the day and Irish Hereford Prime for its practical and financial contributions to the sale.