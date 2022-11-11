The generally unsettled weather of recent days will remain with us over the weekend and into next week.

It will be generally cloudy today (Friday, November 11) with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most frequent in the western half of the country.

It will remain very blustery early on with strong and gusty southerly winds, easing mainly light and variable through the afternoon.

The afternoon will also see occasional sunny spells developing in Connacht and Ulster. Temperatures will stay above average for the time of year, with highs of 14° to 17°.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, becoming confined mainly to Connacht and Ulster by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 13°, coolest in the northwest. Winds will be light to moderate southerly or variable.

Tomorrow (Saturday, November 12) is set to stay mostly cloudy. There will be outbreaks of rain in the morning, mainly in the northwest, though it will become largely dry for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 15° in moderate south to southeast winds.

Saturday night will see generally dry and cloudy weather with just isolated patches of rain. By morning, however, more persistent outbreaks of rain will start pushing into the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 12° in moderate southeasterly winds.

On Sunday (November 13), outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy in places. The rain will then extend into Leinster and Ulster in the evening.

There will also be decent bright spells during the day, especially in the eastern half of the country. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 16° in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Sunday night will start off cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many areas. Through the night it will gradually become clearer with the rain becoming confined to the northeast by morning. Lowest temperatures should be 4° to 9° in light southerly winds.