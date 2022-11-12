An investigation is underway into the death of a two year old boy on a farm near Ballymoney in Co. Antrim.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“The PSNI are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.”



The PSNI said local officers were continuing to “support the family at this difficult time”.

The police service had confirmed yesterday (Friday, November 12) that they had attended the scene of “a sudden death at a farm in the Ballymoney area”.

A rapid emergency response team had also attended the farm and the child had been taken to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine yesterday (November 12).

The PSNI had stated that the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had been informed of the death.

Local politicians have spoken of their shock and heartbreak for the family of the child including the Alliance Party, Member of the Legislative Assembly, (MLA) Patricia O’Lynn. As news breaks of the tragic death of child in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney, my thoughts are with the family now facing unspeakable heartbreak.



