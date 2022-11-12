The weekly sheep kill has fallen below 60,000 head for the first time since mid-to-late August.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 53,971 sheep were processed last week (week ending November 5), which is a decrease of 8,511 head from the week prior.

Lamb and ewe supplies decreased, with hogget throughput the only category to see an increase.

Spring lamb supplies totalled 45,875 head, a decrease of 5,447 head on the previous week, and ewe and ram throughput tallied 7,476 head, a decrease of over 3,300 on the week prior.

The number of hoggets processed however, increased to 618 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending November 5):

Hoggets: 618 head (+286 or +86.14%);

Ewes and rams: 7,476 head (-3,362 or -31.02%);

Spring lambs: 45,875 head (-5,447 or -10.61%);

Total: 53,971 head (-8,511 or -13.61%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,462,125 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 903,126 have been hoggets, 1,229,402 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (329,458) and a small portion of light lambs (139 head).

Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 154,600 head; 205,307 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels by nearly 22,000 head.

Spring lamb throughput remains behind on this time last year by nearly 73,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending November 5):