Community and voluntary groups in rural areas are being urged to apply to a new €10 million fund that will provide financial support on energy costs.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien, have unveiled The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme which will open for applications from November 21st.

The new scheme is specifically designed to help ease the difficulties some groups have been experience because of energy costs and increased bills.

Community and voluntary based groups which don’t quality for other energy support schemes, such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), will be able to apply to the new energy support scheme .

The government has confirmed that the payments from the scheme will begin before the end of this year and continue into early 2023.

Minister Humphreys said the scheme is designed to support those whose work is vital to local communities.

“Our community and voluntary sector plays a vital role in supporting strong and resilient communities, and thriving towns and villages and it is essential that we continue to support them in carrying out their invaluable work.”

Meanwhile Minister O’Brien also highlighted that community and Voluntary and charitable organisations help support the “most disadvantaged in society” and this will help them to keep their doors open.

“We’ve worked to make sure the application and payment process are straightforward, but I really encourage intending applicants to check the scheme details on Pobal’s website over the coming days and familiarise themselves with the application process and documentation required, so that they are ready to apply when the application window opens,” he added.

Last week Minister Humphreys also announced a €115 million rural regeneration and development fund to “breathe new life and vibrancy” into rural town centres.

The fund is supporting 23 projects across the country that will help to revitalise vacant, disused and derelict buildings in rural towns to give them a new lease of life and purpose for the 21st century.