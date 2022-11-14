Growers should be aware that up to date soil analysis will be required to apply fertiliser phosphorous (P) in 2023, Teagasc has advised.

If soil samples are greater than four years-old then growers should plan to have fresh soil samples taken over the coming weeks in order to plan and tailor crop fertiliser requirements the authority has indicated.

The Potash Development Association (PDA) has also highlighted the growing prevalence of ‘skewed’ soil testing result which is a direct consequence of min-till or zero-till cultivation techniques.

The organisation has advised that under these circumstances soil sampling should take place down to 30cm which is double the depth that would normally be regarded as appropriate within a tillage scenario.

One issue that has also been highlighted is nutrient stratification along a soil profile when conventional ploughing is not practised.

There are also key indicators that with fertiliser prices at higher levels year on year preparation will be very important to make fertiliser decisions for the coming year.

The advice to growers now is that they should also prepare a ‘fertiliser shopping’ list for the coming year’s crops now.

A new fertiliser database will be in place from the beginning of the New Year to record national fertiliser usage at point-of-sale.

Data suggests there could be more urea fertilisers available in the market place in 2023 due to the higher potential production costs and supply associated with CAN (27% N).

A key direction to growers is that maintaining optimum soil pH is essential for healthy soils and the availability of major and minor nutrients.

They are advised where possible that lime should be applied to correct soil pH levels based on the results of a recent soil test report.

Optimum soil pH improves soil function from better soil structure to improving nutrient recycling and availability.

Growers should also use organic fertiliser where available to reduce fertiliser bills in 2023 and add organic matter to tillage soils.

These materials could include cattle or pig slurry, poultry manures, composts or dairy sludges from the milk processing industry.

Tillage farmers are being encouraged to identify if possible organic manure source because their application next spring could supply a proportion of all crops’ nutrient requirements.

Meanwhile, Teagasc has also confirmed that the continuing mild and damp conditions have promoted the growth of cereal stubble green covers.

This will help reduce nitrogen losses while also adding valuable soil organic matter.

Over winter green cover bring many benefits to tillage soils.

Protection against heavy winter rainfall is achieved by their slowing down water movement through soils, thereby reducing nutrient losses.

They bring benefits to improving soil crumb and aggregate formation. This enhances soil structure and increase soils’ resilience to the effects of climate change.