AI Services Northern Ireland Ltd has announced the appointment of Larry Burke as group chief executive.

Burke has worked with the group for eight years and was most recently general manager of Eurogene AI Services in Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

The company has said Burke will continue to oversee the operation of Eurogene and will also take over responsibility for the Northern Ireland business based in Ballycraigy, Co, Antrim.

AI Services chair, Robert Irvine, said: “We are delighted that Larry is taking on the role of group chief executive.

“He has extensive experience in the cattle breeding industry in Ireland and has played a major part in the success of Eurogene – leading the business to a market leading position in Irish cattle breeding.

“His proven record of leadership and innovation is exactly what we are looking for to develop the group’s vision and strategy.”

Irvine said that Burke’s appointment comes at a challenging time, as the industry looks to genetics and animal breeding programmes to mitigate the impact of livestock production on climate change.

“As a farmer owned business AI Services is committed to support producers through breeding solutions which help meet these challenges,” Irvine added.

“We wish Larry every success in his new role and would also extend grateful thanks and good wishes to his predecessor, Dr Sam Campbell who retires after 23 years with the company,” he said.