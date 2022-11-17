Information is being sought after a 4X4 was stolen from a farm in the Mountrath area of Co. Laois overnight.

The owner noted that the silver Suzuki Vitara had been stolen this morning (Thursday, November 17) and alerted Gardaí shortly before midday.

The vehicle registration is 02-KK-2736. A sprayer designed to be attached to a quad bike was in the 4X4 at the time.

The vehicle was taken from an old farm road adjacent to the owner’s residence.

It was used mainly for farm work and was described as “typical” of the type of 4X4 utilised for farm work.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle is asked to contact Mountrath and/or Portlaoise garda stations.

In other rural crime-related news, An Garda Síochána is continuing to advise homeowners and residents to lock up and light up during longer darker winter evenings, in order to prevent rural crime.

Gardaí are warning homeowners and residents to beware of ‘bogus callers’, with an increase in this type of fraud to date in 2022.

According to Garda data, break-in through a front door is the most common entry route for burglars (approximately 33% of burglaries) while ‘body pressure’ is the number one method used to gain entry.

Gardaí have said that they are also aware of an increase in the number of incidents of people impersonating Gardaí.

Recent incidents of this type involve the conmen requesting to check cash held by the injured party as a result of what they claim is an increase in counterfeit cash circulating in the area, or that the conmen need to check the security of the house as a result of an increase in burglaries in the area.

An Garda Síochána has stressed that its members will not cold call to a house and request to do either of these.