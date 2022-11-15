An Garda Síochána is continuing to advise homeowners and residents to lock up and light up during longer darker winter evenings, particularly to prevent rural crime.

Gardaí are warning homeowners and residents to beware of ‘bogus callers’ with an increase in this type of fraud to date in 2022.

According to garda data, break-ins through a front door is the most common entry route for burglars (approximately 33%) while ‘body pressure’ is the number one method used to gain entry.

‘Bogus’ callers

The incident of ‘bogus’ tradesmen is currently approximately 15% increased in 2022, according to the latest garda statistics.

Gardaí have said that they are also aware of an increase in the number of incidents of people impersonating gardaí.

Recent incidents of this type involve the ‘conmen’ requesting to check cash held by the injured party as a result of an increase in counterfeit cash circulating in the area, or that the ‘conmen’ need to check the security of the house as a result of an increase in burglaries in the area.

An Garda Síochána has stressed that its members will not cold call to a house and request to do either of these.

The advice is that if you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a garda.

Genuine gardaí will always provide details to allow you to confirm their identity with the local garda station and will be patient while you choose to so.

Lock up and light up

An Garda Síochána continues to advise homeowners to ‘Lock Up and Light Up’ this winter.

45% of winter burglaries occur between 5:00p.m and 11:00p.m and one in five (20%) access property through an unsecured window or door. There is also an increase in access through rear entrances by burglars (45%), possibly due to being able to operate more easily in the cover of darkness.

Some simple steps can help protect your home, so gardaí have said that whether you are at home or going out remember:

Turn on some lights – LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs;

Use timer switches / motion detectors / smart-lights to turn on lights via phone;

Use motion detector / sensor lights outside, make sure they cover the door and not just the area near the door;

Lock all doors and windows as part of your regular routine;

Use an alarm – get it serviced and ensure battery pack is working;

Store keys away from windows;

Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.

Objects stolen in burglaries

Based on an analysis of burglaries from January to October 2022, jewellery and cash remain the most common objects stolen.

Computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are also among the top items stolen. Meanwhile, the practice of ‘fishing’, where car keys are fished through a letterbox by burglars, also remains a problem with the Dublin region most at risk.

Speaking today, Sgt. Graham Kavanagh of the Garda National Crime Prevention Unit stated: “Burglaries traditionally rise during the longer winter nights. Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that.

“As the days get shorter, simple steps have been proven to deter burglars, such as using an alarm, using timer switches to turn on lights, storing keys away from windows and letterboxes, as well as having a lock up routine for all doors and windows.”