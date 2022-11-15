Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Peter Burke has signed new regulations aimed at streamlining the planning process for Irish Water ahead of a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

The new regulations enable Irish Water to apply for planning permission in respect of wastewater treatment plants and other water-related infrastructure on sites it does not yet own, where it would be Irish Water’s intention to compulsorily acquire the land if planning permission was subsequently granted.

Minister Burke said he implemented the change to avoid undue delays and streamline work processes undertaken by Irish Water to provide citizens with clean water.

CPO

The Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process allows certain statutory bodies the ability to acquire land with the aim of delivering projects for the public good.

Advertisement

The Water Services Act, 2007 gives Irish Water the power to formally acquire lands for the purpose of delivering water services throughout Ireland.

In conjunction with the publication of the CPO, Irish Water will display the public notice for the CPO at Irish Water headquarters in Dublin, and on the Irish Water website. Affected landowners can also request copies of these documents directly from Irish Water.

Previous examples include a CPO to facilitate the upgrade of sewerage infrastructure in Athenry, Co. Galway.

“This measure removes the need for Irish Water to compulsorily acquire land prior to applying for planning permission,” the minister said.

“Up to now, Irish Water first had to CPO [compulsory purchase order] land, which is a timely and costly process, before applying for permission which may ultimately have been refused.

“It is important to note that the new regulations do not pre-determine the outcome of either the planning or the CPO process.”

Advertisement

According to the minister, the primary aim of the new arrangements is to help streamline and expedite the provision of wastewater treatment to households across the country.

“A record level of funding is being invested in our network, with Budget 2023 allocating €1.55 billion to Irish Water to assist [it] in [its] vital work,” Minister Burke continued.

“Government must ensure the planning system supports these efforts so that our communities and citizens reap the full benefit of this investment.”