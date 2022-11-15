Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, today (Tuesday, November 15) opened the 6th Rural Ideas Forum as the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) continued its series of engagement fora to support rural areas.

The events provide an opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities that impact on rural communities and economies.

A virtual gathering of more than 100 key rural stakeholders is taking place to generate ideas about tackling exclusion and isolation in rural Ireland, through the DRCD’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) and other social inclusion initiatives.

The forum also aimed to contribute to the development of the next iteration of SICAP, which is due to begin in 2024.

Minister O’Brien began his remarks by reminding the attendees that as someone from a rural background, he was particularly interested in hearing fresh ideas as to how the lives of those living in rural areas who might be experiencing difficulties, could be improved.

Referencing Our Rural Future, the DRCD’s flagship policy, Minister O’Brien said: “These events are an important element in our ongoing engagement with rural stakeholders and citizens under the government’s rural development policy, Our Rural Future.

“This is a hugely ambitious plan for rural Ireland and one which is already having a positive impact in communities, towns and villages across the country.

“I have seen the impact of work of SICAP on communities and also the passion and enthusiasm of SICAP workers to ensure that no-one is left behind. But there is definitely a lot more to do as we prepare for the next iteration of SICAP and today’s event will help inform the work of my department in developing the programme.”

Our Rural Future is the government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2021-2025.

There was key inputs at the event from Maria Molloy (AMACH LGBT); Justin Sammon, (Mayo North East local Development Company); and Eamonn O’Reilly, CEO, North East/West Kerry Development Company.