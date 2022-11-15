An image titled ‘Bio-Control’ was officially announced as the overall winner of the Teagasc Vision of Research and Innovation photography competition at an event in Oak Park House, Co. Carlow this week (Monday, November 14).

The winning image, showcasing the common native species Green-Orb Weavers at work in a rye field, was taken by Fiona Hutton, Teagasc technologist. Green-Orb Weavers are extremely beneficial as a natural bio-control in crops.

The competition, which has been running since 2015, is open to all Teagasc staff and students with entrants aiming to visually capture the wide variety of research innovations related to their area of work.

Teagasc competition

This year’s competition attracted 57 entries, with the top 12 selected for an exhibition held in the Teagasc head office at Oak Park House.

Attendees at the event were also given a guided tour of the historical building and former home of MP Henry Bruen.

The 12 winning images featured in the exhibition were:

‘Bio-Control’ by Fiona Hutton;

‘Under the shoulders of giants’ by Ian Short;

‘Next Generation’ by Fiona Hutton;

‘Transforming Green to Gold: The Alchemy of Irish Cheese’ by Richard Page;

‘Looking into the eyes of a pig’ by Lucy Markland;

‘Lake side view’ by Leona Murphy;

‘Re-designed bread’ by Barbara Biduski;

‘Dotty dots on trees’ by Dheeraj Rathore;

‘Hidden colours revealed – the science of leaf colour change’ by Dheeraj Rathore;

‘Golden Harvest’ by Maximilian Schughart;

‘Peeping poppies amidst the gold’ by Anne Kinsella;

‘The honeycomb in your spuds’ by Daniela Freitas.

These images will be included in the annual Teagasc calendar which will be delivered to stakeholders before Christmas.

This year’s ‘Vision of Research and Innovation’ photography competition was judged by a panel comprising Jim Carroll (RTÉ, editor of RTÉ Brainstorm); Prof. Chaosheng Zhang (University of Galway); and Catriona Boyle (Teagasc, editor of TResearch magazine).

Fiona Hutton, overall winner of Teagasc’s Research and Innovation photography competition 2022 pictured with Prof. Frank O’Mara, Teagasc Director. Image: Finbarr O’Rourke

Speaking at the event, Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara, said: “I wish to congratulate and thank all staff who submitted entries for our 2022 Vision of Research and Innovation photography competition.

“The calibre of entries was extremely high, as demonstrated by the wonderful collection of images on display.

“I am delighted to say that this photography competition continues to grow from strength to strength and is a valuable asset in helping to promote the research of Teagasc to a wider audience.”

The Vision of Research exhibition at Teagasc Head Office is part of the ‘Festival of Farming and Food – SFI Science Week’ at Teagasc, which runs from November 9-19, 2022.