The timeframe for applications to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), which has been extended until December 7, is “still too tight”, the chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has warned.

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill, said he is concerned that many farmers “through no fault of their own” will miss out on applying for the scheme and the “important funding” that they could secure.

ACRES is the agri-environment climate measure which forms part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan (CSP) 2023 – 2027.

The scheme has a €1.5 billion budget and aims to provide financial support to 50,000 farm families.

Budget 2023 provided funding for 30,000 farmers to enter the first tranche of the results-based scheme next year.

Advertisement

But farmers cannot apply directly to the €1.5 billion scheme themselves, instead applications can only be submitted on their behalf by an approved agricultural advisor.

ACRES opened for applications

ACRES initially opened for applications on October 17, 2022 with a closing date at the time of November 21, 2022.

But following representation in the Dáil from various TDs and pressure from farming organisations in relation to the timeframe for applications, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has extended the deadline for applications to 11.59p.m on December 7.

Deputy Cahill said “there is no doubt the deadline is an issue”, adding:

“I do welcome the extension to the deadline for applications but I am concerned that a significant number of farmers will still not be able to apply within the timeframe and as a result will suffer a serious income loss.”

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary told Agriland that he asked Minister Charlie McConalogue to consider a further extension to the deadline for applications to ACRES.

Advertisement

“I asked the minister if he would extend the closing date for receipt of ACRES applications in order to ensure that the maximum number of people could apply and I was told that this would not be possible because ACRES is scheduled to start on January 1, 2023,” he said.

“I think it is important now that we look at other ways to support people who will not be able to apply to ACRES for 2023 – perhaps there could be an extension to the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) that would include people who have not been able to apply for ACRES this time around,” Deputy Cahill added.

Earlier this week the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan called for the ACRES application process to be simplified.

Cullinan had also warned that the latest extension to the ACRES deadline was not sufficient to meet farmer demand.

Deputy Cahill has said that the issue of ACRES and the timeframe for applications could be a matter that may be examined by the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.