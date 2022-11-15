The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that an investigation is underway in the apparent abandonment of pigs in Co. Cavan.

Following a report that the animals had been found in woodland, department officials located and collected the pigs.

The animals were first transported for veterinary attention before being relocated to the Co. Kildare farm of the animal welfare charity, My Lovely Pig where they are now being cared for. We have an animal crisis – dogs, horses, goats, cats, pigs all needing help.



26 pigs in 1 week, dumped in forests. We couldn’t turn our backs on them.

We need help to make enclosures for our pigs. If you’re handy & can help build/fix for the next 2-3 weekends or midweek pm us. pic.twitter.com/fshRz6DC9D— My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) November 5, 2022

Martina Kenny, who co-founded the charity, explained that the recent incident in Cavan is part of a wider problem.

She told Agriland that the rescue receives calls on a daily basis from people around the country who “want to get rid of pigs”.

Kenny explained that the pigs were being bought online either to be kept as pets or to rear for slaughter.

Piglets are much hardier than puppies and kittens and are therefore sold to unsuspecting buyers at a very young age, she said.

However, issues arise when the young pigs grow to a much larger size than an owner anticipated. The associated feed and housing costs for the animals can also prove to be prohibitive for keepers.

Kenny said that anyone keeping pigs requires a herd number from the department of agriculture.

She also urged people who are having issues not to abandon their pigs but to contact the charity for advice and support.

My Lovely Pig currently has over 100 pigs in its care and Martina Kenny has appealed to the department to clampdown on the problem.

In a statement, a spokesperson for DAFM told Agriland:

“Abandoning domesticated animals such as pigs in woodland is a serious animal welfare issue and a violation of the responsibilities of the keeper.

“Such irresponsible actions also puts at risk the health of other pigs in the area, risking disease spread and thus posing a threat to the livelihoods of pig farmers.

“Department officials are investigating the abandonment of these pigs, and no comment will be made on the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson concluded.