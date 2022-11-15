The government has today (Tuesday, November 15) announced that the €50 million vacant-property scheme is to be expanded to include remote rural areas and cities.

The Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant originally applied to eligible vacant properties in towns and villages but will now include all locations.

Over 420 applications for funding have been made since the scheme was initially launched in July.

Scheme

The scheme offers a grant of up to €30,000 for refurbishment, including the conversion of a property, which has not been used as a home before now.

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000.

This can also be combined with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The funding is delivered through local authorities as part of the government’s housing plan.

The scheme is only available to individuals or households for which the property will be their principal private residence and is not open to developers.

To be considered for inclusion, properties must be vacant for two years or more and have been built before 1993.

The construction works, which must be approved in advance, include demolition, site clearance, damp-proofing, finishes, fittings and services.

Announcing the expansion of the scheme, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said:

“The expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people – from every part of the country – to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in cities, towns, villages and rural areas.

“This scheme provides real practical help. It helps address vacancy through sustainable reuse of buildings, it helps revitalise our communities and, most importantly, it helps more people to own their own home.”