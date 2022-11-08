This week’s episode of Farmland focuses on the rising rate of rural crime and how it can be prevented, and features reaction to some of the recommendations outlined in the recently released final report from the Food Vision Dairy Group.

The programme, which is now available on the Agriland platform, can be viewed by clicking the YouTube link above.

In the episode, Agriland editor Stella Meehan is joined by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) crime prevention executive, Barry Carey, who outlines what type of rural crime incidents have become more prevalent of late.

He explains that ‘farm invasions’ by gangs who are hunting illegally have become a particular issue, as well as tractor and trailer thefts, and burglaries.

Advertisement

He tells Farmland how those living in rural communities can protect themselves and their properties, by taking steps such as installing CCTV systems, communicating with gardaí and storing all valuables in secure locations.

Later in Farmland

In the second half of the programme, Farmland hears from director of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) Conor Mulvihill and Agriland journalist Megan O’Brien, who discuss the reaction to the recently released Food Vision Dairy Group final report.

The report contains 19 recommendations for lowering the dairy sector’s emissions, one of which – the voluntary reduction/exit scheme – has sparked much debate among farm organisations.

Mulvihill offers a positive perspective on the document, stating that the voluntary nature of the exit/reduction scheme should be welcomed as measures such as a mandatory cow cull and milk quotas “were on the table” during the negotiations.

Advertisement

In contrast, O’Brien outlines some of the concerns that other farming organisations have, including the belief that a scheme such as this would equate to land sterilisation, and that it blocks a pathway into farming for young people.

This week’s episode of Farmland is now live on the Agriland platform. All previous episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform agriland.ie, and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here. Farmland, the podcast, is also available on every major podcast platform.