David Faughnan is to remain at the helm of Ballymote Mart as manager after recent speculation linking him away from the job.

This speculation was confirmed when Aurivo, which operates the Sligo-based mart, published an advertisement for the job as mart manager last month.

However, Aurivo has confirmed to Agriland that David is indeed set to continue in his role as mart manager of Ballymote, putting to bed any speculation of a change in manager at the mart.

Recent speculation that David might be moving on from his post at the mart last month was met with disappointment in farming circles.

It’s understood that this was further emphasised when a large gathering of farmers came together to voice their concern regarding speculation that David was to leave the mart.

Agriland learned that farmer clients expressed their concerns – if David were to depart the position – over the the direction the mart would go, with worries that it could be a retrograde step for the popular mart.

Farmers in the area who conduct business at the mart have described David Faughnan as bringing a very ‘personal touch’ to the role, and farmers respected and appreciated that approach, indicating that they feel he has revived the mart back to the successful operation it had been some years ago.

Aurivo Marts

Aurivo operates four livestock marts in the west of Ireland, located in Ballymote Co. Sligo, Mohill Co. Leitrim, Ballinrobe and Balla in Co. Mayo.

Across the marts in excess of 100,000 cattle and 67,000 sheep are sold annually.