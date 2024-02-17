Milk replacer is one of the key inputs when rearing young calves, and while cost is one of the main factors farmers will consider in determining the milk replacer used, attention should also be given to the actual composition of the milk powder being used.

With this in mind, ABP Food Group’s Advantage Beef Programme’s farm liaison leam leader, Amie Coonan, has offered some advice on what to look out for in a good milk replacer.

She explained that a good milk replacer should have a protein content ranging from 20-25%, and that a high protein content in the milk replacer will be of benefit to calf growth.

Amie explained: “Within the protein content, farmers should examine the source of the protein.

“A high inclusion of proteins derived from milk products such as whey or skim, is essential and a good milk replacer should have lower levels of vegetable proteins, such as soya, wheat or pea-derived proteins, as these are harder for the calf to digest.

“The ingredients on a bag of milk replacer are listed in descending order, so your whey or skim should be at the top of the ingredients list, and your vegetable proteins should be near the bottom.”

“The recommended fat content for a good milk powder should range from 17-20%. The fat content will have an impact on the mixability of the milk powder and also have an impact on the calf health.”

The ash content of the milk powder should be no greater than 7.5-8.5%, as “higher ash levels can lead to stomach upsets and scour”, according to Amie.

Roughage and water for rearing young calves

Calves should have access to clean, fresh water at all times: “Water goes to a separate stomach to milk replacer, so it is important to ensure water is available to allow for concentrates and roughage to be digested”.

Amie advised that calves should also have access to fresh concentrates ad lib. She advised: “Feed a high protein ration or nut ad lib. Ideally, the protein content should be 18% or above.”

She advised that concentrates offered to calves should be kept fresh asking: “Would you be enticed to eat stale cereal that was sitting in a bowl on the kitchen table for a week?”

Access to fresh straw or hay is also important. While these may be scarce on farms this year, she advised that “straw is preferred over hay”, and noted this should be fed from a rack.

“Straw is preferred over hay because high intakes of hay can reduce concentrate intakes, leading to poor rumen development and calves with ‘hay/pot bellies’.”

Before weaning

Before calves are weaned off milk, they should be eating close to 2kg/head/day of concentrates to reduce the risk of setbacks post weaning off milk.

Calves should be gradually weaned off milk over a number of days, initially moving calves from twice-a-day feeding to once-a-day, and then completely weaned.

Once calves have been fully weaned off milk, farmers should continue feeding calves 18% concentrate ration until they have become fully adjusted to their coarse diet.

All other factors should be kept consistent after weaning to minimise the stress on the calves.