The parlour training of your in-calf heifers, is a job that can begin over the coming days and weeks on dairy farms.

As the milking production season winds down, and most farms are either fully dry or only have a small number still milking – the training of heifers can begin.

Although some might question the logic of parlour training your in-calf heifers, it can save a lot of hassle after calving.

During the next few months, your in-calf heifers are likely to experience quite a bit of stress.

Calving for the first time can be extremely stressful on an animal, shortly after this they will enter a milking parlour and be milked for the first time.

This will only increase the amount of stress they are under in that moment, but by allowing them to experience the environment before calving, you can reduce the level of stress they will be under.

Although you will not be able to put the clusters on, they will get to experience the environment and the noise of the milking machine.

You should start by putting the heifers in the collecting yard with the front and back gate of the parlour open, allowing the heifers to walk freely though the parlour.

Once the heifers are comfortable with this, you can then close the front gate and offer the heifers some meal to encourage them to line up correctly.

Forcing heifers into the parlour should be avoided. The use of an older cow can help to ‘show them the way’ if needed.

Some top tips for training heifers to the parlour:

Ensure all handling of heifers is positive, as poor handling of heifers increases fear of operators;

If feeding concentrates in the parlour, bring the heifers into the dairy and feed them before calving as this will create a positive association to the dairy;

Teat spray heifers in the month prior to calving to get them used to the action and sensation and to help reduce mastitis;

Training gates can be used to restrict heifer movement so it is easier to get them on to the rotary platform for the first time.

Once they are comfortable with the environment, you can start the parlour so they become use to the sound of the parlour.

You want to create a positive experience for these heifers, which will benefit you once they have calved.

It is also important that it is done in a calm manner – to keep stress levels down, and to prevent possible injuries to your heifers.