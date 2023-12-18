The benefits of using the Commercial Beef Value (CBV) when purchasing calves from the dairy herd for beef production, was outlined at a recent farmer information event.

For the purpose of this demonstration, two Angus-cross bullocks, owned by the ABP Demo Farm, that were housed at the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) Tully progeny test centre for performance trials were compared.

Both cattle were born within two weeks of each other, were purchased for the same price and looked virtually identical as calves. One had a CBV of €29 and the other had a CBV of €136.

The video below explains how the CBV can help calf-to-beef farmers to select better calves:

In the example used in the video, the bullock with the higher commercial beef value weighed 620kg versus the lower-value bullock that weighed 574kg on the day of the demonstration.

The demonstration was made to a group of beef farmers supplying cattle to ABP Food Group, while on a site visit to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Tully Progeny Test Centre last month.

The steer with the higher value was predicted to generate €120 more profit at slaughter than the lower-value animal.

The prediction was then put to the test when both animals were sent for slaughter.

The animal with the higher CBV killed out an R-3- with a carcass weight of 352kg and generated a price of €1,813.

The animal with the lower CBV killed out an O+3- with a carcass weight of 318kg and generated a price of €1,600

The table below explains the difference between the two bullocks: Steer 1

Low CBV Description Steer 2

High CBV 3365 Tag 3441 31/01/2022 Date of Birth 14/02/2022 €260 Purchase price €260 €29 Commercial Beef Value (CBV) €136 574kgs Weight 620kgs 0.8kgs Lifetime average daily live weight gain 0.9kgs

When slaughtered, the animal that was purchased with the higher CBV generated €213 additional income than the animal with the lower CBV, and was finished two weeks younger.

CBV

According to the ICBF, the commercial beef value is a tool for non-breeding beef farmers which will give them a better insight into an animal’s genetic potential to produce a beef carcass.

The tool is primarily aimed at farmers buying calves that are destined for beef production, as it can be difficult to access the genetic potential of a young calf to produce beef.

However as cattle get older, their conformation and beef potential become more apparent.

The infographic below shows the composition of the Commercial Beef Value: Source: ICBF

The CBV is expressed as a euro value – like the replacement and terminal indexes – with both ‘within breed type’ and ‘across breed’ star ratings.

In order for the value to be displayed in marts, the calf, along with its dam, needs to be genotyped.