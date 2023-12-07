The potential loss or reduction of calf exports from Ireland to continent was a concern raised during the Sustainable Dairy Future Conference.

The two-day event was organised by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and ICOS Skillnet, and is hosted by University College Cork (UCC).

Speaking about calf exports during the conference Dr. Laurence Shalloo from Teagasc said: “I have personally been on three of these trips with calves, I have seen it first-hand and my honest opinion, is that it is being very professionally managed.”

Although Shalloo commented on the professionalise of the transport companies, he noted that the distance is considerable.

He said that the data shows that there is depression in blood metabolites, but also noted that once they get to the destination, their recovery is quite quick.

Shalloo added that shortening the distance between feeds has to be looked at within calf transportation.

Calf exports

Commenting on data that had been taken during a trip which took place in October in which calves were fed during transport and did not experience depression, Shalloo said:

“Is there a way where we can make that happen in a structural way, because then at that point the data tells us there is no negative impact.

“For me in this debate, there is a lack of data, there is a lot of motive thinking, and there is a lot of feeling but little data.

“When we get the data, I am reassured by the data and if we assume that the data is going to guide the decision making process, then you would be hopefully.”

Asked about the potential of age of calves going for export to increase to 35 days, he said: “It would be challenging, especially for dairy farmers, if they have to hold onto calves for longer.

“You’d be surprised though, the average age of calves transported is around 27 days.

“For me, if they have to be kept for longer, we have to look at how we support farmers on that journey.

“Whether it is through Target Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grant for calf housing, or automatic feeding systems to make it easier for farmers.

“The big thing here, is if we look at emission and the emission challenge that we, 210,000 calves were exported in 2023.

“If that reduces that is going to make that challenge even harder.”