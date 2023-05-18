Around a third (36%) of Irish consumers have indicated that they are cutting back on animal products, according to a Bord Bia survey.

The survey showed that younger people are more likely to trial new alternative protein types and also highlighted worries surrounding climate change and costs of produce.

However research suggests that this acceptability of “the newer and more innovative concepts” dropped off at the age of 55.

According to Bord Bia these trends were also evident not just in Ireland but across a number of European countries.

The survey was conducted online, across six European countries and China andincluded 7,096 respondents, with approximately 1,000 per market.

The key aim of the research was to “develop a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, consumer consumption behaviour, attitudes and perceptions of the plant-based market.”

Results showed that meat alternatives were mainly consumed by younger people across the board, in the 18-24, 25-34, 35-44 age cohorts.

Nearly 7 in 10 out of key representatives from countries that took part in the research also thought that schools and education will have an impact on what populations eat and drink in the future.

Overall 61% of survey participants said that wanted to know more about how plant based alternatives are made and 60% wanted to have a better understanding of the impact they have on the environment.

The research also identified a number of “concerns” among participants around future food production these included that

42% think climate change and what we can grow will impact what we eat in the future;

42% think conflict and war will have a big impact on food choices;

37% are concerned about disease and famine %;

85% of consumers think that the rising cost of food will cause changes.

In Ireland, 80% of respondents wanted to know more about sustainability in food and drink.

The results also suggested that cost is seen as more important element than the environment for all markets, most evidently in the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Animal products

One key trend identified in the survey highlighted that most Irish people still get their calories from meat.

Ted Dinan, Professor of Psychiatry, University College Cork said:

“Ireland is a significantly agricultural country.

“There is not much attempt to move away from the massive dairy industry. So meat is going to continue to be an important part of the Irish diet.

Feedback in the survey in relation to the topic of lab-processed meat underline this view and ranged from: “it’s too processed and unnatural”, “will result in less animals suffering”, and “a good solution to help feed the growing world population”.