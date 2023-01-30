The development of more diverse meat alternatives is one of the top five European food trends in 2023, according to pan-European organisation, EIT Food.

Support from investors and policy makers is expected to increase as demand and pressure rises, with meat alternatives continuing to disrupt markets, the organisation said.

There is an increased demand for products that replicate the texture, appearance, taste and smell of meat, with over 60% of consumers in France, Spain, Germany and Italy seeking alternatives, a survey has shown.

The top five European food trends in 2023, according to insights from EIT Food, the “world’s largest” food innovation community, are as follows:

Pressure will mount for COP28 decision makers to drive a sustainable food system;

Meat alternative food products will become more diverse;

Targeted nutrition solutions will become more localised;

Technology will improve food system resilience;

The value of food waste will be embedded throughout the food system.

Supported by the European Union (EU), EIT Food aims to transform how food is produced, distributed and consumed, and to increase its value to European society.

Advertisement

Food trends 2023

The 28th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) this year will see increased pressure on decision makers, as greater focus and investment commitments are needed.

A global loss and damage fund, which will see donors contribute to save lives and livelihoods from climate change related disasters has been agreed as part of COP27.

Targeted nutrition is expected to evolve in 2023 with health initiatives and policies being introduced based on local needs and challenges, EIT Food said.

However, a targeted nutrition diet must consider factors such as food affordability and accessibility, different lifestyles and cultural traditions, the organisation said.

Automation, connectivity and traceability are expected to see more investment and focus this year as technology will increase food system resilience.

Advertisement

The knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on agri-foods are still being seen, including the role of technology and digitalisation to enable greater security and the ability to act quickly during crises.

This includes increasing the ability to monitor crop conditions on a hyperlocalised scale, and bridging the gap between reality and virtual reality to predict outcomes and manage required changes, EIP Food said.

The organisation also expects greater investment in solutions that focus on circularity and the valorisation of food waste and food loss into side streams and new resources.

This could include the use of agricultural byproducts for fertiliser, and food waste being upcycled to create new, nutritious food ingredients, EIT Food said.