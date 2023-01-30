Organic sheep farmers Amy and Ross Jackson were quoted €830/t for concentrates that they planned to feed ewes in the run up to lambing.

Ross and Amy, a husband-and-wife-team farming organically in north Tipperary, were shocked and taken aback when they heard the price.

“This year we got a quote for €830/t for a 19% crude protein ewe ration – which we didn’t buy,” Amy told the audience at the Teagasc National Lowland Sheep Conference on Tuesday (January 24).

As a result of the price, the pair turned to alternative options.

“Feed is expensive in organics and we carefully plan out how much feed we give each ewe,” Amy explained.

“So instead, as we grow oats and barley on the farm, we will buy in some organic soya – which is about anywhere from €500-600/t – as well as some organic peas and with all that, we will make our own ration instead. Amy Jackson speaking at the Teagasc National Lowland Sheep Conference on Tuesday, January 24

“We have tried a couple of things over the years,” Amy continued.

“Our first year in sheep, I was nervous about getting the ration right, in that year we bought in a ewe ration which worked well and was a luxury but price was an issue.

“Then we made our own feed mix the following year but it involved a lot of work and it was a bit messy.

“So we went back for a few years buying a ready-made ewe ration which we loved and the ewes loved but once again with the price of it, we were forced back to making our own feed mix for the ewes.”