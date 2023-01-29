Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (January 25), with 175 calves on offer at the Model county-based mart.

The Co. Wexford-based mart saw an increase in numbers this week and with that, there was a stronger trade.

According to the mart, there were a lot of customers present looking for good continental calves.

The majority of the calves on offer at the sale this week were between two and four weeks of age.

Enniscorthy Mart

Friesian calves were scarce on the day, the mart said. The Friesian calves on offer made from €50 up to €155.

Some sample Friesian prices:

Three-week-old Friesian bull made €155;

Two-week-old Friesian bull made €95.

This two-week-old Angus-cross bull calf sold for €240

Image: Enniscorthy Mart This two-week-old Hereford-cross heifer sold for €200

Image: Enniscorthy Mart This two-week-old Friesian bull sold for €135

Image: Enniscorthy Mart

The Angus and Hereford calves on offer at Wednesday’s sale sold anywhere from €165 for light calves up to €365 for a month-old Angus bull calf.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

Four-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €365;

Three-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €360;

Four-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €345;

Three-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €320;

Three-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €290.

Continental calves

The continental calves on offer sold from €170 for a Limousin bull calf up to a top price of €460 for a month-old Belgian Blue bull calf.

Some sample continental prices:

Four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull made €460;

Four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull made €430;

Four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull made €390;

Four-week-old Limousin-cross bull made €305.

This month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €460

Image: Enniscorthy Mart This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €315

Image: Enniscorthy Mart

Concluding, the mart said: “Overall, a big sale for the time of the year and a great trade for good-quality calves as farmers and agents are very active for these types of calves.”