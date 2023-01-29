The increase in renewables contributing to the national grid has not seen a parallel development of battery storage facilities to take advantage of excess wind energy.

This is according to Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, who said that while the share of renewables is up to 40%, this is dominated by land-based wind generation.

The existing capacity and the potential for offshore energy can place Ireland at the beginning of the supply chain and turn the country into a net exporter of energy, he said.

Ireland has a “significant” potential for offshore wind energy due to a maritime area over seven times bigger than its landmass, ideal wind conditions, and its location at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the Climate Action Plan 2023 states.

Offshore wind especially offers the opportunity to become the initiators and the instigators of a pan-European super grid to which Ireland can contribute greatly and receive economic benefits, the deputy said.

“We need to increase the options available from a renewable perspective, and we have identified the great potential that exists offshore especially whereby we can become eventually a net exporter of energy.

“The means and manner by which we [the government] do this is being addressed by virtue of a marine board being put in place to adjudicate planning applications after the [Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS)] auction process is complete,” he said.

A new state agency, the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA), which will be responsible for regulating development and activity in Ireland’s maritime area is expected to be put in place early this year.

Climate Action Plan

Renewable generation has been outlined as one of the most important decarbonisation measures for Ireland, and 2022 was a record year for the connection of renewable electricity to the grid.

The plan sets out the target to increase the proportion of renewable electricity to up to 80% by 2030, including 9GW from onshore wind, 8GW from solar, and at least 5GW of offshore wind energy.

Ireland’s “enormous potential” for offshore wind will start to be realised during the second carbon budget from 2026-2030, which will allow Ireland to supply renewable energy to, and offset emissions in, other European countries.

In the meantime, a rapid delivery of flexible gas generation is needed in a timeframe to replace emissions from coal and oil generation before 2026, the plan states.

Offshore energy

Offshore renewable energy targets, and the conservation, protection and recovery of marine biodiversity will be considered in tandem to ensure both the biodiversity and climate crises are addressed, the plan states.

In November 2022, the first offshore auction under the RESS was launched, according to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC).

Last month the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan issued Maritime Area Consents (MACs) to the first phase of seven offshore renewable energy projects:

Oriel Wind Park;

Arklow Bank II;

Bray Bank;

Kish Bank;

North Irish Sea Array;

Codling Wind Park (Codling I and Codling II);

Skerd Rocks.

The award of MACs ensures that only projects with the greatest viability to deliver Ireland’s ambitious energy targets can progress into the planning system, the DECC said.