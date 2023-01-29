A circa 37ac roadside holding with a derelict cottage at Knockanree Upper, Avoca, Co. Wicklow, will come under the hammer in one or three lots, through online auction on February 28, at 3:00p.m.

“This valuable property is located 1.9km from the picturesque village of Avoca, 5km from Redcross and 9.5km off the M11 at Jack White’s pub. Arklow town is 12km south and Dublin 50 km north,” said selling agent, David Quinn.

“The 37ac property has extensive road frontage,” the agent continued.

“The lands have been well farmed and are of excellent quality, currently in grass and suitable for most agricultural enterprises.”

The farm will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Circa 11.5ac with derelict cottage;

Lot 2: Circa 6.7ac;

Lot 3: Circa 18.9ac; and

Lot 4: The entire.

“This is an excellent farm which would be an ideal standalone enterprise or an addition to an existing holding,” the auctioneer said.

The vendor has been renting the land for the last number of years, he said.

“There will be strong interest in the property as it’s in three nice affordable pieces with good road frontage,” he added.

“The derelict house may help in securing planning permission. Hobby farmers will also be interested.”

“Avoca is a charming village and popular tourist location, it is renowned for The Meeting Of The Waters and The Vale of Avoca which offer delightful walks through unspoilt forest trails.

“The famous Avoca Hand Weavers have their original store in the village which was also the film location of RTÉ‘s Ballykissangel,” said David.

The guide price is €10,000-12,000/ac.