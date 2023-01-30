There will be mixed weather conditions this week with some dry and breezy spells at times, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said this morning (Monday, January 30) will be mostly dry with bright and sunny spells. There will be showers in north Leinster and Ulster.

As the day progresses, cloud will build and bring light rain. The light to moderate westerly winds will ease and then back southwesterly.

Highest temperatures today will reach 7° to 10°.

There will be rain in the north and west early tonight which will clear to scattered showers in the fresh and gusty southwest and westerly winds, lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°.

On Tuesday, it will be dry in many areas with sunny spells, there will be some scattered showers, mainly in the west and north.

The gusty westerly winds will be strongest in the north and west and daytime temperatures will climb to 6° to 9°.

It will be mostly dry on Tuesday night but there will be longer spells of rain and possibly some sleet on higher ground in the north and west.

Overnight temperatures will range from 3° to 7° in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Wednesday morning is set to be breezy with showers across the northern half of the country.

The showers will die out and the winds will ease as the day progresses. There will be some light rain and drizzle in the west. Highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday night with some light rain and drizzle in moderate west to southwest winds and lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°.

It will be cloudy and mostly dry on Thursday with some isolated rain and drizzle, the west to southwest winds will be moderate and temperatures will climb to 9° to 12°.

Friday will bring a mixture of sunny spells, light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in moderate southwest breezes.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will be cold with outbreaks of rain, while Sunday will be mainly dry.

The forecaster noted that all soils are close to saturation across the country, with poorly drained ground totally saturated.

Soil conditions are expected to improve in the south and east but to deteriorate in the north and west this week.