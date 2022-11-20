The 2022 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt has failed to address the need to drastically reduce emissions immediately, according to the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres.

Parties at COP27 recommitted to keeping the 1.5° target for global temperature rise intact, however, to achieve this massive investments into renewable energy and an end to the use of fossil fuels are needed, he said.

COP27 brought together over 45,000 participants, including indigenous people, local communities, cities and civil society to share ideas, how they address climate change, and how it impacts their lives.

In a statement on the outcome of COP27 which ended on Friday (November 18), the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said:

“COP27 has kept alive the goal of 1.5°. Unfortunately however, it has not delivered on a commitment by the world’s major emitters to phase down fossil fuels, nor new commitments on climate mitigation.”

Instead governments were requested to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their national climate plans by the end of 2023, and to accelerate efforts to phase down unabated coal power and phase out “inefficient fossil fuel subsidies”.

The conference this year has been driven by the overriding themes of justice for those on the frontlines, including the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan, and ambition to keep the 1.5° limit alive.

Loss and damage fund

A global loss and damage fund, which will see donors contribute to save lives and livelihoods from climate change related disasters has been agreed as part of the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan.

While the new fund has been described as a much-needed political signal to rebuild “broken trust”, Guterres criticised that this will clearly not be enough in the fight against climate change.

“COP27 concludes with much homework and little time,” he added.

The president of the European Commission said COP27 laid the foundations for a new method for solidarity between those in need and those in a position to help. Von der Leyen said:

“We are rebuilding trust. This is crucial moving forward because there can be no lasting action against climate change without climate justice.”

During COP27 financial pledges were made for loss and damage from multiple countries, including from Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, and New Zealand, joining Denmark and Scotland which had made pledges previously.

Speaking in the closing plenary, COP president H.E. Sameh Shoukry added: “Millions around the globe can now sense a glimmer of hope that their suffering will finally be addressed, swiftly and appropriately.”

Irish MEP Seán Kelly who attended the conference as a European Parliament delegate said the climate crisis is a “deeply unfair” one, and the EU is willing to establish a new fund to compensate for natural disasters caused by climate change.

However, the MEP warned that others need to contribute fairly such as China, as he said the “big polluters especially” need to be held to account and deliver where they are currently failing.

“We leave Sharm El-Sheikh with renewed hope in the future of our planet, with an even stronger collective will and more determination to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement,” Shoukry concluded.