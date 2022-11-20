The National Meals on Wheels Network, a network of providers of meals on wheels across Ireland, will host its first-ever conference in the Athlone Springs Hotel on Friday, November 25, from 11:00a.m to 4:30p.m.

The theme of the conference is ‘Celebrating the Role of Meals on Wheels in Ireland – Now and into the Future’.

It aims to bring providers and other key stakeholders together to share information, gain knowledge and discuss practically how the service can continue to be embedded as an essential frontline community service into the future.

Meals on Wheels

The National Meals on Wheels Network was established in 2015 under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link and launched its website and an interactive map of over 260 meals on wheels providers in September 2021.

“The network supports these providers with the practical sharing of information but more importantly gives them the opportunity to have their voices heard to ensure their continued work to design a country-wide model which supports clients to live independently in their own homes,” said Tracey Noone, development officer, National Meals on Wheels Network.

“Demand for meals on wheels has been increasing for many years and increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With an ageing population, demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years,” she said.

“Meals on wheels is more than just a meal. It also helps reduce isolation and loneliness with a social element to it.

“[It] aligns with many of the objectives of Sláintecare – the government’s healthcare framework – providing health and social care in the community and allowing people to age in their own home.

Conference

The conference will be officially opened by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler. It will also hear from a number of meals on wheels providers about their service, how they operate, the challenges they face and how they overcome them.

There will be a number of workshops for providers to help them with their work; volunteering, marketing and social media, funding and additional income streams.

The conference is, Tracey said, an ideal opportunity to bring providers and other key stakeholders together to share information, gain knowledge and discuss practically how the service can continue to be embedded as an essential frontline community service into the future.

“It also gives Irish Rural Link and the National Meals on Wheels Network the opportunity to listen, communicate and engage with all involved in the service to learn what the challenges are on the ground and work together to ensure the service is recognised as one of the key players in delivering community health and social care,” she said.

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Network, said that the conference will highlight the important role the service plays in the delivery of health and social care in the community.

“Funding from the HSE for the full-time coordinator has allowed the network to grow and be a stronger voice for the service as well as being a support for providers and a platform for them to share learnings and information,” he said.

The conference will be of interest to providers of meals on wheels and other services for older people in the local community.