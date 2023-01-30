Foyle Food Group has today (Monday, January 30) announced that it is moving to 100% renewable electricity.

The family-owned beef company, which has been in operation for over 40 years, is planning to cut its emissions by 28% by 2030.

According to Foyle Food Group, the switch to Electric Ireland’s green tariff will enable it to make a projected 7% reduction in manufacturing emissions in 2023 alone.

The company’s five sites in Northern Ireland, the UK and the Republic of Ireland are now all fully operational on 100% certified renewable energy.

As part of a commitment to efficiently use resources, Foyle Food Group achieved a 14% reduction in electricity usage between 2015 and 2021.

Speaking about transitioning to a more sustainable business, group operations director, Malachy McAteer said:

“At the heart of our business is our commitment to promoting practices that protect and regenerate the land around us, as this is what guarantees that we produce the highest quality and tasting products.

“Reducing emissions across all sectors is critical to safeguarding the future of our planet, which is why Foyle Food Group has set itself a target of reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 28% by 2030.”

“Working within the food industry we have a high energy usage and electricity makes up 29% of our entire energy portfolio.

“As such, we recognised that switching to renewables would play a key role in enabling us to reach these targets,” McAteer said.

Through its partnership with Electric Ireland, Foyle Food Group also has access to an energy analysis platform to manage energy on a weekly basis and plan for longer term developments.