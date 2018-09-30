‘The dream is to be an agri industry expert in grassland’

Although she is not from a farming background, Ellen Fitzpatrick will embark on a PhD on grassland management in Teagasc, Moorepark and Queen’s University, Belfast, with a dream of becoming an agri industry expert.

The past pupil of St. Mary’s College, New Ross, grew up with horses and always had an interest in agriculture.

“I helped out on local farms as often as I could, when I wasn’t riding horses as a teenager,” said the Wexford woman. “Going forward and having no land to my name, I decided that a career in horses was not practical.

I started exploring other career paths and thought that agricultural science struck a balance between a love of agriculture and outdoors and the practicality of running modern day farming enterprises in Ireland.

After sitting her Leaving Cert, she attended the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) as part of the Level 7 agricultural science programme.

“I turned down ag science in UCD in favour of smaller numbers, more practical modules and a more scientific degree available in WIT. I transferred into the Level 8 Bsc Hons in agricultural science following completion of my first year exams,” said Ellen, who will graduate in October with a first class honours degree.

“Little did I know entering WIT that I would be one of a handful of students who had no farming background. However, I was determined to learn as much as I could about the industry during my time in college from a number of lecturers who truly inspired me.

“Learning about agricultural enterprises every day made my four years in Waterford absolutely fantastic. I was adamant to prove that not only people from a non-farming background but, women from a non-farming background could succeed in both the course and industry with drive, ambition and a passion to learn.

Inspire And Encourage

“This, along with my work experience in the Teagasc research centre in Johnstown Castle, has led to my decision to complete a PhD.

“The dream is of some day being an agri industry expert in grassland and possibly being in a position to inspire and encourage in the same way I was during my time in college,” Ellen said.

During my time in WIT, we covered a huge variety of modules that ranged from food science to dairy and beef production; soil nutrient management; sustainable crop production; food traceability; bioanalysis; and environmental science.

“It was fantastic to get an insight into loads of aspects of a truly dynamic agricultural industry here in Ireland. However, a highlight for me has to be the final year research project. It was a grass-based project and I loved every bit of the experience of carrying out my own research,” said Ellen.

While at WIT, her love of grassland production and management developed after completing a number of relevant modules. She worked on a number of dairy farms where she saw first-hand the benefits of an efficient grassland system.

Grass And Soil Projects

Ellen completed her third year work experience in the Teagasc research centre in Johnstown Castle where she worked as part of the ‘Low Ammo’ project, measuring ammonia emissions from slurry.

“I also worked on a number of grass and soil projects and got great experience in agricultural research,” she commented.

“This experience gave me great insights in potential areas of agriculture which needed extra research. I came up with the idea for my final year project under the supervision of Dr. Tony Woodcock: ‘An evaluation of grass quality for milk, beef and sheep production systems using efficient and environmentally sustainable chemical fertiliser,’ said Ellen.

“This project involved measuring greenhouse gas emissions from six fertiliser treatments on three different grass varieties. The aim was to identify a fertiliser treatment and grass variety combination with low greenhouse gas emissions and high in nutritive parameters such as crude protein, dry matter and water soluble carbohydrates.

One of the main findings of the project was the use of protected urea products which produced grass with a much higher crude protein content based on lower nitrous oxide emissions.

It was a pot-based experiment and it was carried out in a glasshouse located at WIT. The project was carried out in conjunction with the agricultural industry in which DLF provided the grass seed and Gouldings provided the fertiliser.

“I wanted to aid farmers in trying to meet the production targets under Food Harvest 2020 and Food Wise 2025 while also adhering to EU ceiling directives in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural by the year 2030 to have N2O emissions reduced by 40% from 1990 levels.

“I tried to highlight the advantages of growing grass sustainably and whether it was practical for farmers to grow grass like this.”

This project was awarded one of the Dairymaster final year project awards.

“I was truly humbled to receive this award as the projects I was up against were all absolutely fantastic. However, it was after this experience that I realised I really was passionate about agricultural research and that a PhD would be the next chapter in life for me, following college,” she said.

“Completion of my final project proved to me how much I loved grassland research.

My PhD will be on the effects of defoliation management on sward productivity and sward clover content and will run for four years.

“I can’t wait to start and feel I couldn’t ask to be based in a better place for leasing agricultural research projects.

“Leaving college left me determined to continue learning about the agricultural industry in Ireland and I feel being based in Moorepark will make that possible,” said Ellen, who is firmly focused on achieving her dream.

Macra

When she is not involved in research, Ellen enjoys the world of Macra.

“Macra often takes up a lot of my spare time when I’m not playing sport or working in my local pub. I’m secretary of Cushinstown Macra, my local club, and PRO for Wexford Macra.