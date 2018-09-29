Big kill limits spring lamb price increase

Although farmers flocked to Tullamore, Co. Offaly, for last week’s National Ploughing Championships, the mass journey had little or no impact on sheep slaughterings in export approved sheepmeat plants.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 67,458 sheep were processed last week (week ending September 23) – a drop of only 2,761 head when compared to the previous week.

However, it’s worth noting that the previous week’s kill was strong at 70,219 head and – as last week’s drop is coming from an already strong position – it’s unlikely to have any major impact on the prices being offered by processing plants.

And, although spring lamb throughput declined by over 2,500 head during the week ending September 23, only a small decrease in cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings was observed.