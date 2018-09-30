158ac Dunlavin grass farm ‘ideal for young farmer starting out’

A 158ac grass farm at Friarhill and Man O’War, just outside Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow, is new to market. The property is for sale as the owner is retiring. The land has been in the same family for generations, according to Clive Kavanagh of Jordan town and country estate agents.

“The lands, which are all in permanent pasture, are believed to have substantial shale deposits,” he said.

Renovation Possibility

“The property is a very good grass farm and had been ploughed in previous years. Currently there are a number of fields in a catch crop. The land is largely good and will appeal to cattle or sheep farmers. There is a good yard on the farm and also a two-storey derelict farmhouse which someone might decide to renovate. It would be an ideal out-farm or for a young farmer getting started,” Kavanagh said.

“Situated off the Dunlavin to Hollywood Road, the farm is laid out in a number of divisions with mature timber boundaries and hedgerows. The entire farm is well-fenced and has been well-farmed,” Kavanagh said.

Facilities

“The farmyard includes facilities for 150 head with a small slatted unit, cubicle shed, 7-span haybarn and a straw bedded shed with sheep handling facilities and dip trough. There is a private and mains water on the property,” the agent said.

Already there is interest in the property from the immediate surrounding areas. “The quantum of land on offer makes it attractive enough for someone to travel and buy the holding,” Kavanagh said.

The property is 9km from Kilcullen; 5km from Ballymore Eustace; 20km from Naas; and 19km from Blessington.