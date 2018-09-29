Finishing continental store bullocks: Will it be worth it?

Going on spring 2018 R+3= steer prices – which averaged 407-425c/kg over the months of February, March and April – farmers finishing continental bullocks will be ‘out of pocket’ at similar returns next spring, recent work by Teagasc indicates.

Winter finishers look set for a difficult few months ahead. Teagasc figures show that continental steer finishers – operating a store-to-beef operation – will require a break-even price of 440-468c/kg next spring.

The higher break-even price of 468c/kg or €1,756/head will be required if a 530kg steer – used for the purpose of this analysis – was purchased at €2.44/kg or €1,293/head.

Looking at different purchasing costs, if the bullock was purchased at a lower ‘autumn 2018’ price of €2.24/kg (€1,187/head), this animal would need to achieve 440c/kg or €1,650/head to provide the farmer with sufficient funds to cover his/her costs.

If the bullock was purchased for €2.34/kg or €1,240/head, a price of 454c/kg or €1,703/head would be needed for the farmer to break-even.

However, it must be noted that these break-even prices were generated using various budgeted costs – many of which can vary greatly from farm-to-farm. These costs include variable costs at €376/head and fixed costs at €87/head.

Assuming that the 530kg forward store would be finished over a 140-day period – gaining 1kg/day – a 375kg (670kg live weight) carcass would expected to be produced.

Within this period, Teagasc estimates a silage requirement of 5t and concentrates at a rate of 4.5kg/head/day.

Meal costs – for the above analysis – were taken at €280/t and silage with a dry matter value of 20%, 72% dry matter digestibility (DMD) and at a cost of €30/t was assumed.

An excellent animal health programme is essential and Teagasc attributes €8/head to cover such associated costs; transport and marketing of the bullocks was estimated at €42/head.

Profit margin

The above estimations only outline the break-even prices; if a margin of just €30/head was targeted, an extra 8c/kg would have to be added to the break-even price mentioned above to allow for such a return.

However, Teagasc highlighted that farmers have the option to switch to an ad-lib concentrate diet for the last 80 days if cheaper meals are available.