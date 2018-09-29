178ac Avoca holding ‘ideal for dairy conversion’

Given its size of 178ac and the fact that it is in one large undivided block, this non-residential holding at Kilcashel, Avoca, Co. Wicklow, will be up for auction. It would be ideal for conversion to a dairy system, according to agent David Quinn, of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“This is an excellent farm that would suit many agricultural enterprises,” Quinn said. “This extensive holding is located in east Co. Wicklow, close to Avoca village and within 10 minutes’ drive of both Rathdrum and Aughrim.

“It has been farmed in a mixture of tillage and grassland in recent years and is presented in excellent heart,” Quinn said.

Up to this point we have had interest from the livestock, dairy and tillage sector; it has advantages and appeals to all.

“It is coming to the market with a reasonable guide of €6,000/ac. Recently, land in this part of Co. Wicklow has traded from €6,000 to €9,000/ac,” the selling agent said.

He described the location as ‘excellent’.

“Avoca is a popular tourist area situated 40 minutes’ drive south of Dublin in the heart of the garden of Ireland. The land is within 1km of The Meetings of the Water and 2km of Woodenbridge Golf Club.”

On the day of the auction (as well as being offered in its entirety) it will also be offered in four separate lots, which will appeal to local farmers looking to expand their existing holdings.

Lot 1: c.33.8ac;

Lot 2: 51.7ac;

Lot 3: 70ac;

Lot 4: 23.7ac; and

Lot 5: 178ac. Lots in the executor sale are as follows:

Interest in the property has been strong with quite a few enquiries and viewings, the agent said.

The public auction will take place on Monday, October 1 at 3:00pm in the Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge, Avoca, Co. Wicklow.