Auction report: Co. Kildare machinery auction pulls the crowd

A clearance auction was held on a farm close to Brannockstown, Naas, (Co. Kildare) earlier this month (Saturday, September 8).

According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle of ‘Doyle Auctions’ – the sale was prompted by a change in farming practice.

Micheal told AgriLand: “It was a genuine clearance of good quality machinery and livestock equipment. Much of the machinery was purchased new to the farm; it was in excellent condition.

Highlights included a 2012 JCB TM310S [pivot-steer telescopic handler] with low hours, a 2015 Pottinger silage wagon – in as-new condition – and a 2013 New Holland T6.155 – also with low hours.

“There were about 180 lots; we started with the small items – such as meal bins. There was also a selection of feeders and sheep handling equipment. There was even a tracked excavator – a 6t Hitachi machine.

“Other machinery on offer included a sprayer, a quad bike [ATV], a land roller and a topper. No outside lots were included in the auction.

“We had a big crowd on the day; it was one of the busiest machinery auctions we’ve had.”

Terms of sale

Below is a selection of some of the larger items offered at the auction. Buyer’s commission (5%) must be added to the hammer prices (below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.