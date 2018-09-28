Pig farmers protest outside Carroll’s of Tullamore

A number of pig farmers have gathered this morning (Friday, September 28) to protest outside Carroll’s of Tullamore in Co. Offaly.

The company recently came in for some criticism on social media when an image of one of its products showed that it originated in Belgium.

Organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the protest is taking place given the fact that African swine fever has been detected in Belgium in recent weeks.

Breaking: @IFAmedia Pig Farmer Protest outside @CarrollsHam in Tullamore over importing and selling Belgian ham as more countries suspend trade with Belgium over African Swine Fever pic.twitter.com/DIYZsovd5N — Shane McAuliffe (@ShaneMcAuliffe1) September 28, 2018

As well as this, Irish pig producers have had to endure a number of months without a price rise – despite feed costs increasing.

It is hoped that an IFA delegation will get to meet with management of Carroll’s of Tullamore to discuss the company importing pork from Belgium during the course of the afternoon.

In a statement defending its product that originated in Belgium, Carroll’s of Tullamore said: “This continental-type product is produced using a different cure than we use in Ireland.

“We believe in offering our consumers a choice. Our customers have been purchasing this unique product for many years. Carroll’s continues to support Irish pork and is one of the largest purchasers of Irish pig meat.”

However, the chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Pigs Committee, Thomas Hogan, told AgriLand that Irish pig producers “would take grave exception” to any secondary processor importing pork products from Belgium at present – given the recent outbreak of African swine fever.