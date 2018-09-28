Looking for a job in the agri sector? AgriLand is hiring

There are a range of jobs currently available in the agricultural sector, including a number of positions with AgriLand.

A list of vacancies are available to view on AgriRecruit.ie.

Machinery journalist

AgriLand is currently looking for a machinery journalist to join its expanding team.

The right candidate should have a qualification in agriculture, engineering or journalism.

Reporting to the editor, the successful applicant will be responsible for: tracking trends; following up on leads; as well as forging relationships with farmers, contractors, dealers, manufacturers and the wider machinery trade.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – agricultural machinery is essential. Click here for more information

Technical journalist

Meanwhile, AgriLand is also looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate to join the team as a technical journalist.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

Advertisement

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for more information

News journalist

As well as this, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic news journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information

Business development manager

In terms of other employers in the sector, Volac is interested in taking on a business development manager.

Applicants to this post must have an agricultural qualification and agricultural sales experience.

The right candidate will be tasked with supporting, motivating and training distributor sales staff in order to maximise their effectiveness in selling Volac products – among other responsibilities.